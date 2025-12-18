Russia sentences Briton who it says fought for Ukraine to 13 years in a prison camp

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - A British man who ‍Moscow ‌says fought for Ukraine against the Russian ⁠army has been ‌sentenced to 13 years in a maximum security prison camp after being convicted of ⁠being a paid mercenary, Russian prosecutors said on ​Thursday.

The office of Russia's Prosecutor General ‌named the jailed ⁠Briton as 30-year-old Hayden Davies and said he had been tried by ​a court in a part of Russian-controlled Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions which Moscow claimed as its own ​in ‍2022.

The Russian statement ​did not say how Davies had pleaded.

It said Davies had arrived in western Ukraine in August 2024, signed a contract to fight for the International Legion ⁠for the Defence of Ukraine, undergone military training, and then ​fought against the Russian army in Donetsk.

Davies had been captured by Russia in winter 2024 carrying ‌a U.S.-made assault rifle and ammunition, it said.

(Reporting by Andrew OsbornEditing by Guy Faulconbridge)