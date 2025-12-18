Court hearing adjourned in strangulation case involving UK's Duke of Marlborough

LONDON, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - The court hearing ‍for Britain's ‌Duke of Marlborough, who has been ⁠charged with ‌three counts of intentional strangulation, has been adjourned, British police said on Thursday.

Charles James ⁠Spencer-Churchill, 70, a distant relative of Winston Churchill, ​had been due to appear ‌at Oxford Magistrates' ⁠Court on Thursday. The new date has yet to be confirmed, ​Thames Valley police said.

He was arrested in May last year over the alleged offences which took place ​in ‍November 2022, and ​in January and May 2024 in Woodstock, near Oxford, in central England.

Spencer-Churchill, who is known as Jamie Blandford, is the 12th Duke of ⁠Marlborough, one of Britain's most senior aristocratic families and ​whose ancestral home is Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, which played host to U.S. President Donald ‌Trump in 2018.

(Reporting by Mike Holden and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)