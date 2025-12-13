MOSCOW, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two people were ‍killed ‌overnight in a Ukrainian drone ⁠strike on ‌the Russian city of Saratov, regional governor Roman Busargin said on ⁠Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Busargin said ​that the two people ‌had been killed, ⁠along with an unspecified number of injured, in an attack ​on a residential building in the city.

Saratov, which is located on the Volga river ​around ‍625 km (388 ​miles) from the Ukrainian border, has come under repeated attack in recent years by drones targeting its local oil refinery and ⁠a major nearby airbase.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry ​said it downed 41 drones overnight, 28 of which were over the Saratov ‌region.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)