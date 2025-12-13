Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

KYIV, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's southern port ‍city ‌of Odesa and the surrounding region suffered ⁠major blackouts ‌on Saturday after a large overnight Russian attack on the power grid ⁠across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had ​attacked Ukraine with over 450 ‌drones and 30 ⁠missiles.

"The brunt of the attack was on our energy system, on ​the south and Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram, adding that thousands of families in seven ​regions ‍across Ukraine were ​left without power.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy system since its 2022 invasion, causing hours of daily blackouts countrywide.

Ukraine's power grid operator said ⁠a "significant number" of households were without power in ​the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that the Ukrainian-controlled part of the frontline ‌Kherson region was totally without power.

(Reporting by Max HunderEditing by Peter Graff)