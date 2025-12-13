Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack
Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region suffered major blackouts on Saturday after a large overnight Russian attack on the power grid across the country.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had attacked Ukraine with over 450 drones and 30 missiles.
"The brunt of the attack was on our energy system, on the south and Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram, adding that thousands of families in seven regions across Ukraine were left without power.
Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy system since its 2022 invasion, causing hours of daily blackouts countrywide.
Ukraine's power grid operator said a "significant number" of households were without power in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and that the Ukrainian-controlled part of the frontline Kherson region was totally without power.
(Reporting by Max HunderEditing by Peter Graff)
Explore more articles in the Finance category