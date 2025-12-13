Headlines
One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
Dec 13 (Reuters) - One person was killed and infrastructure was damaged in southern Russia's Saratov region after an air raid alert for drones was issued, regional governor Roman Busargin said early on Saturday.
Busargin, writing on Telegram, gave no details of any strike, but earlier in the evening cited Russia's defence minister in issuing a warning of impending drone attacks in the region straddling the Volga River.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)
