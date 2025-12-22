Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 22, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, the state RIA news agency reported.
(Repoerting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)