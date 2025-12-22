Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says
BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, must be preserved, an EU spokesperson said on Monday, reiterating what he said was a long-standing position, when asked about the U.S. appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.
"Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviability of its borders is essential for the European Union," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Monday.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
