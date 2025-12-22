Home > Headlines > Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says
Headlines

Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, must be preserved, an EU spokesperson said on Monday, reiterating what he said was a long-standing position, when asked about the U.S. appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

"Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviability of its borders is essential for the European Union," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Monday.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Related Posts
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat
Cricket-England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat
Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover
Freed Belarus opposition leaders delay public appearance to recover
Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit
Rugby-Ex-players lose UK court bid to block disclosure orders in concussion lawsuit
Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks
Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks
Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says
Russia is ready to legally confirm that it has no intention of attacking NATO, deputy minister says
Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail
Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail
Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses
Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses
Trump names Louisiana governor as Greenland special envoy, prompting Danish alarm
Trump names Louisiana governor as Greenland special envoy, prompting Danish alarm
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages
French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown
French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown
Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election
Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says

Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says

Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals

Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals

Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'

Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'

Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war

Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war

Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union

Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union

Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement

Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement

Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection

Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection

Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland

Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland

UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes

UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes

China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%

China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%

Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations

Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations

Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

View All Headlines Posts