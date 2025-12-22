Home > Headlines > Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail
Headlines

Germany charges suspected former Syrian intelligence agent with murder in Assad jail

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 22 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have charged a suspected former member of Syrian intelligence with crimes against humanity and the torture and murder of dozens of prisoners held in a Damascus prison under Bashar al-Assad, a statement said on Monday.

The accused, who was arrested in May and identified only as Fahad A. under German privacy rules, was suspected of working as a guard in a prison in the Syrian capital between the end of April 2011 and mid-April 2012, it said.

"There, he participated in well over 100 interrogations during which prisoners were subjected to severe physical abuse, such as electric shocks or beatings with cables," it said.

"On the orders of his superiors, the accused also abused inmates at night, for example by hanging them from the ceiling, dousing them with cold water, or forcing them to remain in uncomfortable positions. As a result of such mistreatment and the catastrophic prison conditions, at least 70 prisoners died."

German prosecutors have used universal jurisdiction laws that allow them to seek trials for suspects in crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

Based on these laws, several people suspected of war crimes during the Syrian conflict have been arrested in the last few years in Germany, which is home to around one million Syrians.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Related Posts
Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses
Romanian president says judiciary will be investigated to address claims of abuses
Trump names Louisiana governor as Greenland special envoy, prompting Danish alarm
Trump names Louisiana governor as Greenland special envoy, prompting Danish alarm
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region causes fire at port and power outages
French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown
French PM races to pass stopgap budget law to avoid shutdown
Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election
Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says
Russia's pipeline gas exports to China seen up 25% this year, source says
Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals
Pope Leo urges joyful, welcoming Church in speech to Vatican cardinals
Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'
Kremlin says US intelligence conclusions cited by Reuters 'not true'
Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war
Factbox-High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement
Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection

Sweden releases boarded Russian freighter after customs inspection

Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland

Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland

UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes

UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes

China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%

China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%

Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations

Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations

Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, investigators say

Car bomb kills Russian general in Moscow, investigators say

Kosovo heads to polls as political deadlock threatens vital funds

Kosovo heads to polls as political deadlock threatens vital funds

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss

Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss

View All Headlines Posts