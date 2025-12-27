Home > Headlines > Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 27, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours over six Russian regions, including eight over Moscow.

The capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said another batch of 11 drones were also later shot down en route to the city.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports had imposed temporary restrictions on airspace due to security reasons.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

