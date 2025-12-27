Home > Headlines > Italy loosens court control over public tenders, amid protests
Headlines

Italy loosens court control over public tenders, amid protests

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 27, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy's parliament on Saturday approved a reform that loosens controls and sanctions regarding public tenders, amid protests from magistrates and opposition lawmakers who say it will encourage wasteful spending and possible illegality.

The reform, presented by Giorgia Meloni's coalition two years ago, limits the powers of Italy's powerful court of auditors, responsible for ensuring compliance with Italian and European Union rules on the use of public funds.

Meloni's right-wing government has clashed frequently with various branches of Italy's judiciary, accusing judges of leftist bias and hampering its initiatives on areas from public works to immigration.

Just two months ago the auditors' court refused to authorise a landmark government plan to build a bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland, a ruling denounced by Meloni as "intolerable interference."

The bill was passed in the upper house Senate on Saturday by 93 votes to 51.

Among the changes introduced, it stipulates that the maximum penalty for administrators who are negligent in the use of public money cannot exceed 30% of the loss caused by their actions, or the equivalent of two years of their salary.

The bill also contains a "silence means consent" clause by which if an administrator requests the court's opinion on a spending authorisation, it must reply within 30 days or else the authorisation is deemed valid and the administrator is shielded from any future sanctions.

The government says the changes will help the economy by speeding up procedures and overcoming a widespread hesitation among politicians to sign off on public works for fear of running foul of the auditors' court.

Members of the court and opposition lawmakers have warned it will lead to wasteful spending and possible malfeasance.

Alfredo Bazoli, a Democratic Party senator, said it showed the government aimed to "demolish controls on those with power."

The reform comes ahead of a more sweeping and contentious overhaul of Italy's justice system to separate the career paths of prosecutors and judges, a move the government says will curb conflict of interest between the two groups and political bias.

That reform faces a national referendum in the spring.

(editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Related Posts
Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says
Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Indonesia
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Indonesia
Army chief says Switzerland can't defend itself from full-scale attack
Army chief says Switzerland can't defend itself from full-scale attack
Explainer-What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Explainer-What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine ahead of Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine ahead of Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Cricket-Root hails England's bravery in Melbourne Ashes win
Cricket-Root hails England's bravery in Melbourne Ashes win
Cricket-England survive Melbourne mayhem to claim drought-breaking win
Cricket-England survive Melbourne mayhem to claim drought-breaking win
Cricket-England beat Australia by four wickets in Melbourne for drought-breaking win
Cricket-England beat Australia by four wickets in Melbourne for drought-breaking win
U.S.-backed airstrikes in Nigeria hit two ISIS-linked camps, government says
U.S.-backed airstrikes in Nigeria hit two ISIS-linked camps, government says
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Russia says it captures village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine defending major town
Russia says it captures village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine defending major town

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65

Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences

Zelenskiy says Russia using Belarus territory to circumvent Ukrainian defences

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison

Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find

Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find

Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike

Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike

Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests

Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests

Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence

Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence

Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble

Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports

Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

View All Headlines Posts