Canada to provide $2.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine, prime minister says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 27, 2025
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday announced an additional $2.5 billion of economic aid for Ukraine.
The assistance will help Ukraine unlock financing from the International Monetary Fund, Carney said during an appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who also spoke briefly to reporters.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Sergio Non and Matthew Lewis)
