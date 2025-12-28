Putin and Trump do not support European-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire idea, the Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump do not support a European-Ukrainian push for a temporary ceasefire ahead of a settlement, and that Moscow thinks Kyiv needs to make a decision on Donbas.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said that a call between Putin and Trump lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and took place at the request of Trump ahead of Trump's meeting in Miami with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"The main thing is that the presidents of Russia and the United States hold similar views that the option of a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and the Europeans under the pretext of preparing for a referendum or under other pretexts only leads to a prolongation of the conflict and is fraught with renewed hostilities," Ushakov said.

Ushakov said that for hostilities to end, Kyiv needed to make a "bold decision" in line with Russian-U.S. discussions on Donbas.

"Given the current situation on the fronts, it would make sense for the Ukrainian regime to make this decision regarding Donbas."

