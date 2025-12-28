Headlines
Kosovo's ruling party set to win vote, exit poll shows
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 28, 2025
PRISTINA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kosovo's ruling Vetevendosje party was set to come first with 45.7% of a vote on Sunday, an exit poll on Dukagjini television showed.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
