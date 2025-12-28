SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim expressed satisfaction as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit set above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said.

Kim said "checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis... are just a responsible exercise," as the country "is facing various security threats", using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA said.

