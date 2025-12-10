Poland could give Ukraine MiG jets in swap for drone tech

WARSAW, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland is in talks to transfer ‍MiG-29 ‌jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian ⁠drone technology, Defence ‌Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on public radio on Wednesday.

"In some time, MiG-29 aircraft will no longer serve in the ⁠Polish Air Force due to their depleted service life," the ​defence minister said.

"We are negotiating with the ‌Ukrainian side about transferring ⁠the MiG-29s, but we are also discussing transferring technologies to Poland, such as drones. This solidarity ​must be two-way."

The General Staff of the Polish Army said the potential transfer was linked to the lack of prospects for further modernisation of ​the ‍ageing, Soviet-designed MiG-29 ​fighters.

"It will be an element of the allied policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank," it said in a statement published on Tuesday evening, noting that the final decision ⁠had not yet been made.

Tasks currently performed by the withdrawn MiGs would ​be taken over by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

The army added that, in connection with the transfer, talks were underway with Ukraine regarding ‌the provision of selected drone and missile technologies to Poland.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)