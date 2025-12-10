Home > Headlines > Poland could give Ukraine MiG jets in swap for drone tech
Headlines

Poland could give Ukraine MiG jets in swap for drone tech

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 10, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

WARSAW, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland is in talks to transfer ‍MiG-29 ‌jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian ⁠drone technology, Defence ‌Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on public radio on Wednesday.

"In some time, MiG-29 aircraft will no longer serve in the ⁠Polish Air Force due to their depleted service life," the ​defence minister said.

"We are negotiating with the ‌Ukrainian side about transferring ⁠the MiG-29s, but we are also discussing transferring technologies to Poland, such as drones. This solidarity ​must be two-way."

The General Staff of the Polish Army said the potential transfer was linked to the lack of prospects for further modernisation of ​the ‍ageing, Soviet-designed MiG-29 ​fighters.

"It will be an element of the allied policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank," it said in a statement published on Tuesday evening, noting that the final decision ⁠had not yet been made.

Tasks currently performed by the withdrawn MiGs would ​be taken over by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

The army added that, in connection with the transfer, talks were underway with Ukraine regarding ‌the provision of selected drone and missile technologies to Poland.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Related Posts
Powerful German union calls for Dassault's expulsion from fighter jet programme
Powerful German union calls for Dassault's expulsion from fighter jet programme
Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI
Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI
Duchess Meghan sends letter to father, criticises Daily Mail's presence at his bedside
Duchess Meghan sends letter to father, criticises Daily Mail's presence at his bedside
EU countries' ambassadors approve phase out of Russian gas imports
EU countries' ambassadors approve phase out of Russian gas imports
Analysis-EU sustainability cutbacks make low-carbon leaders harder to spot
Analysis-EU sustainability cutbacks make low-carbon leaders harder to spot
HSBC to pay about $300 million to settle French tax probe, Bloomberg News reports
HSBC to pay about $300 million to settle French tax probe, Bloomberg News reports
Campari shares up after Reuters report of main investor nearing 400 million euro tax settlement
Campari shares up after Reuters report of main investor nearing 400 million euro tax settlement
TUI forecasts slower revenue, profit increases in 2026
TUI forecasts slower revenue, profit increases in 2026
;