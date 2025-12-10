NEW YORK, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Online telehealth company Hims and Hers Health is ‍launching ‌its weight-loss membership and treatment plans in the United Kingdom which will ⁠include drugs like Novo Nordisk's ‌Wegovy, the company said on Wednesday.

The drug will be available at a starting price of 149 pounds ($198) a month for a year commitment.

The company provides ⁠sexual health, skincare and hair loss treatments for men in the U.K. Earlier this year ​it bought Zava, a London-based company that prescribes and ‌delivers weight-loss drugs in the ⁠United Kingdom, Germany, France and Ireland.

Hims' weight-loss program will also offer patients Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, in addition to Orlos, an older over-the-counter weight-loss ​drug with the generic name orlistat. Customers will access the drugs after a clinical assessment, Hims said in its release.

Hims' U.K. model is similar to its offering in the U.S. where patients pay ​for ‍a subscription and as ​part of that receive a personalized prescription and clinical programming, such as follow-up visits related to their treatments.

In the U.K., both Novo's and Lilly's drug cost far less than in the U.S., though access to them through the country's National Health Services has been limited.

Lilly said in ⁠August it was raising the list price of Zepbound in the U.K. but the price was ​still expected to be less through online pharmacies which show prices for it and Novo's drugs of 109 pounds ($145) to 149 pounds ($198) per month.

In the U.S., Lilly's Zepbound ranges from $299 ‌to $449 per month on its website while Novo's Wegovy costs from $199 per month to $349 on its site.

(Reporting by Amina Niasse; editing by Caroline Humer)