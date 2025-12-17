LONDON, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - British industrial orders fell ‍again ‌in December but by the smallest amount since ⁠September, while the ‌expected decline in output was also less severe, the Confederation of British Industry said on ⁠Wednesday.

The CBI's monthly order book balance rose to -32 ​in December from -37 in November after ‌weakening in the ⁠run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' November 26 budget. But the index level remains ​well below its long-run average of -14.

Export orders fell by the smallest amount since July.

"Activity was clearly held back by ​uncertainty ‍ahead of the ​Budget, and with that now out of the way firms can look to 2026 with a little more certainty," CBI economist Ben Jones said.

Output expectations for the next ⁠three months also rose to their highest since September.

"Significant headwinds remain nonetheless, ​with demand still soft, high energy, labour and regulatory costs squeezing margins, and uncertainty around key policies and global conditions ‌continuing to weigh on confidence," Jones added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)