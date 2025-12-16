Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say
Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
HELSINKI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia is the most significant, direct and long-term threat to security, peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and Lithuania said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Leaders of the eight European Union countries met in Helsinki to discuss defence of the EU's eastern flank.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)