UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-year old girl at an address in south west England.
Police were called to the house in Weston-super-Mare on Monday evening, where paramedics were treating the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy was arrested less than ten minutes later in a nearby area of the town and he remains in custody.
"We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news," police said in a statement, adding that they sent their "heartfelt condolences" to the girl's family.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catarina Demony)
