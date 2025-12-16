Home > Headlines > UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies
Headlines

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

LONDON, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - British police ‍said on ‌Tuesday they had arrested a ⁠teenage boy ‌on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-year ⁠old girl at an address in south ​west England.

Police were called ‌to the house ⁠in Weston-super-Mare on Monday evening, where paramedics were treating the ​girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was arrested less than ten ​minutes ‍later in ​a nearby area of the town and he remains in custody.

"We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught ⁠and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful ​news," police said in a statement, adding that they sent their "heartfelt condolences" ‌to the girl's family.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catarina Demony)

Related Posts
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire
Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire
Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy
Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy
Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him
Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say
Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say
Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say
Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say
UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case
UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case
Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'
Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'
Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows
Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows
Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows
Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows
Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance
Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Liverpool parade attacker jailed for more than 21 years for ploughing car into fans

Liverpool parade attacker jailed for more than 21 years for ploughing car into fans

From pulpit to turntables: Portugal's 'DJ Priest' brings his message to Latin America

From pulpit to turntables: Portugal's 'DJ Priest' brings his message to Latin America

Leonardo denies liability for helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner

Leonardo denies liability for helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner

Explainer-French lawmakers race to agree 2026 budget before year-end

Explainer-French lawmakers race to agree 2026 budget before year-end

UK PM Starmer's office: Trump legal action is a matter for the BBC

UK PM Starmer's office: Trump legal action is a matter for the BBC

Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros

Soccer-French court orders PSG to pay Mbappe 60 million euros

German investor morale rises more than expected in December, ZEW finds

German investor morale rises more than expected in December, ZEW finds

Exclusive-Shell seeks buyers for stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery, sources say

Exclusive-Shell seeks buyers for stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery, sources say

EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws

EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws

EU tries to salvage Mercosur trade pact as parliament toughens farm protections

EU tries to salvage Mercosur trade pact as parliament toughens farm protections

Italy's ruling parties urge caution on using frozen Russian assets

Italy's ruling parties urge caution on using frozen Russian assets

Britain may change BBC funding to allow adverts or subscriptions

Britain may change BBC funding to allow adverts or subscriptions

View All Headlines Posts
;