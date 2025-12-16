UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

LONDON, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - British police ‍said on ‌Tuesday they had arrested a ⁠teenage boy ‌on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-year ⁠old girl at an address in south ​west England.

Police were called ‌to the house ⁠in Weston-super-Mare on Monday evening, where paramedics were treating the ​girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was arrested less than ten ​minutes ‍later in ​a nearby area of the town and he remains in custody.

"We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught ⁠and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful ​news," police said in a statement, adding that they sent their "heartfelt condolences" ‌to the girl's family.

