Headlines

UK launches review of foreign financial interference in politics

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

LONDON, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The British government on ‍Tuesday ‌ordered a probe into foreign financial interference ⁠in politics.

Announcing ‌the move, the government cited the case of a former senior member of Reform ⁠UK who was jailed for taking bribes to promote ​Russian interests in the European ‌Parliament.

Nathan Gill, a ⁠former Reform UK leader in Wales and ex-MEP, was jailed last month for ​more than 10 years after admitting he took about 40,000 pounds ($53,732) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between ​2018 ‍and 2019.

“The facts ​are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.

“This conduct is ⁠a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work ​to remove that stain.”

Reform UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by ‌Sarah Young and Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

