UK launches review of foreign financial interference in politics
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday ordered a probe into foreign financial interference in politics.
Announcing the move, the government cited the case of a former senior member of Reform UK who was jailed for taking bribes to promote Russian interests in the European Parliament.
Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK leader in Wales and ex-MEP, was jailed last month for more than 10 years after admitting he took about 40,000 pounds ($53,732) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between 2018 and 2019.
“The facts are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.
“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain.”
Reform UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
