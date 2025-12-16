UK launches review of foreign financial interference in politics

LONDON, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The British government on ‍Tuesday ‌ordered a probe into foreign financial interference ⁠in politics.

Announcing ‌the move, the government cited the case of a former senior member of Reform ⁠UK who was jailed for taking bribes to promote ​Russian interests in the European ‌Parliament.

Nathan Gill, a ⁠former Reform UK leader in Wales and ex-MEP, was jailed last month for ​more than 10 years after admitting he took about 40,000 pounds ($53,732) in bribes to make pro-Russian speeches between ​2018 ‍and 2019.

“The facts ​are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime," Housing Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.

“This conduct is ⁠a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work ​to remove that stain.”

Reform UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by ‌Sarah Young and Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)