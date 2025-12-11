'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets
LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian sovereign assets during a virtual meeting on Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.
The call came a day after Britain, France and Germany spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about Washington's latest push for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Kyiv has pushed back against a U.S.-backed plan proposed last month that would require major concessions to Moscow, while European powers are working on security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential accord.
The leaders agreed on Thursday that the U.S.-led peace plan was a "pivotal moment" for Ukraine.
