Home > Headlines > White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine
Headlines

White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

WASHINGTON, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will send ‍a representative ‌to talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend if ⁠there is a real ‌chance of signing a peace agreement, the White House said on Thursday.

But Trump has grown weary of multiple meetings that ⁠never seem to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, ​Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"The ‌president is extremely frustrated ⁠with both sides of this war, and he is sick of meetings just for the sake of ​meeting," she said.

Kyiv is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is pushing back on a U.S.-backed plan proposed last month that ​many ‍see as favorable ​to Moscow.

Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain and said later he had a spirited exchange with them, including the prospects for talks in Europe this weekend.

"He wants action for ⁠this war to come to an end, and the administration has spent more ​than 30 hours, this just in the past couple of weeks, meeting with the Russians and the Ukrainians and the Europeans. We'll see about ‌the meetings this weekend, and stay tuned," Leavitt said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Related Posts
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets
'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
US offers 'free economic zone' in east if Ukraine cedes Donbas, Zelenskiy says
US offers 'free economic zone' in east if Ukraine cedes Donbas, Zelenskiy says
Soccer-Fire that destroyed stand at relegated Haka’s stadium was arson, police say
Soccer-Fire that destroyed stand at relegated Haka’s stadium was arson, police say
Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry
Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry
Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction
Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction
Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events
Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events
Barcelona brand gives migrant hawkers a legal foothold in fashion
Barcelona brand gives migrant hawkers a legal foothold in fashion
Italy prosecutors place four security firms under supervision in labour exploitation probe
Italy prosecutors place four security firms under supervision in labour exploitation probe
Russia has surplus of peas after failing to boost exports to China, analysts say
Russia has surplus of peas after failing to boost exports to China, analysts say
Greek minister heads Eurogroup, marking turnaround from years of crisis
Greek minister heads Eurogroup, marking turnaround from years of crisis

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Florence cathedral managers fall prey to 1.5-million-euro email fraud

Florence cathedral managers fall prey to 1.5-million-euro email fraud

Meloni government signals concern as Agnellis prepare to sell media assets in Italy

Meloni government signals concern as Agnellis prepare to sell media assets in Italy

Soccer-Baton-wielding Polish hooligans ambush Rayo Vallecano fans on motorway

Soccer-Baton-wielding Polish hooligans ambush Rayo Vallecano fans on motorway

Foreign entities should have no rights on Italy's gold reserves, Meloni's party says

Foreign entities should have no rights on Italy's gold reserves, Meloni's party says

Commanders tell Putin that Russia has captured Siversk, Ukrainian military denies it

Commanders tell Putin that Russia has captured Siversk, Ukrainian military denies it

Poland says Hungary's government is closer to Moscow than Brussels

Poland says Hungary's government is closer to Moscow than Brussels

EU ban on combustion engine cars off table, EPP's Weber says

EU ban on combustion engine cars off table, EPP's Weber says

Slovak president vetoes bill weakening whistleblower protection that raises EU concerns

Slovak president vetoes bill weakening whistleblower protection that raises EU concerns

Russia's Putin reassures Venezuela's Maduro of Moscow's support in call, Kremlin says

Russia's Putin reassures Venezuela's Maduro of Moscow's support in call, Kremlin says

German court blocks authorities from selling suspected Russian oil tanker cargo

German court blocks authorities from selling suspected Russian oil tanker cargo

EU offers simpler rules to comply with methane law after US pressure

EU offers simpler rules to comply with methane law after US pressure

Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, license characters for Sora video tool

Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, license characters for Sora video tool

View All Headlines Posts
;