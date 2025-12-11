ROME, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italy has resolved ‍differences with ‌the European Central Bank over a ⁠draft budget amendment ‌on the ownership of the Bank of Italy's gold reserves, Italian Treasury sources ⁠said on Thursday.

The amendment, sponsored by members of ​Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing ‌party, had raised ⁠concerns from the ECB, which said it posed risks regarding the ​Italian central bank's independence.

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and ECB President Christine Lagarde resolved the issue on the ​sidelines ‍of a ​meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, the sources said, without giving details.

The ECB was not immediately available to comment.

The ECB had twice urged ⁠Italy's ruling coalition to reconsider an amendment to the ​2026 budget law stating that the gold held by the Bank of Italy belongs to "the ‌Italian people".

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)