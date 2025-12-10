Leaders of 'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine to meet on Thursday
Posted on December 10, 2025
PARIS/LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - There will be another meeting on Thursday of the leaders of the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations backing Ukraine, said the French presidency.
The French presidency added on Wednesday that this meeting would be held via videoconference. The group is jointly led by Britain and France.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join the call taking place on Thursday afternoon, Downing Street confirmed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would join the online meeting.
He also said Ukrainian officials would hold talks on Wednesday with U.S. counterparts on issues of post-war reconstruction and economic development, part of a wider plan for peace with Russia.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro in Paris, Sam Tabahriti in London and Yuliia Dysa in Kiyv; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah Young)
