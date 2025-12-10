PARIS/LONDON, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - There will be ‍another ‌meeting on Thursday of the leaders ⁠of the ‌so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations backing Ukraine, said the French ⁠presidency.

The French presidency added on Wednesday that ​this meeting would be held ‌via videoconference. The ⁠group is jointly led by Britain and France.

British Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer will join the call taking place on Thursday afternoon, Downing Street confirmed. Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr ‍Zelenskiy said ​he would join the online meeting.

He also said Ukrainian officials would hold talks on Wednesday with U.S. counterparts on issues of post-war ⁠reconstruction and economic development, part of a wider ​plan for peace with Russia.

