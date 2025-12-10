LONDON, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister ‍Keir ‌Starmer said on Wednesday that ⁠Europe was "strong" ‌and "united" behind Ukraine after the United States published its national security strategy ⁠and President Donald Trump said it ​was a "decaying" continent.

The strategy, published ‌last week, warned ⁠that Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must change course. In an ​interview with Politico on Tuesday, Trump called Europe's political leaders "weak."

Responding to questions by a ​British ‍lawmaker in parliament ​about the U.S.' national security strategy, Starmer said Europe was strong.

"What I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine ⁠and united behind our long standing values of ​freedom and democracy, and I will always stand up those freedoms," he said.

