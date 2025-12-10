Headlines
Croatia signs MoU with Germany to buy Leopard 2A8 tanks
Posted on December 10, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Croatia signed a signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany on Wednesday to buy 44 Leopard 2A8 tanks, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Berlin.
