Tunisian police clash with youths in Kairouan after man's death

Posted on December 14, 2025

By Tarek ‌Amara

TUNIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Clashes erupted for a second night on ‍Saturday between ‌police and youths in the central Tunisian city of Kairouan after a ⁠man died following a police ‌chase, according to his family, fuelling authorities’ fears that protests could spread across the country.

As Tunisia prepares to mark the January anniversary of the 2011 revolution, which ⁠sparked the Arab Spring uprising, tensions have risen amid protests, and a powerful UGTT union ​call for a nationwide strike next month. 

Thousands have ‌been protesting for weeks in ⁠the southern city of Gabes, demanding the closure of a chemical plant on environmental grounds.

Witnesses said demonstrators in Kairouan threw stones, petrol bombs ​and flares, and blocked streets by burning tyres, prompting police to disperse crowds with tear gas.

The family said the man, riding a motorcycle without a license, was chased by police, beaten, and taken to a ​hospital. ‍He later fled and ​died on Friday from a head injury. 

The government was not immediately available to comment. Relatives of the deceased said they will not remain silent and will spark major protests if those responsible are not held accountable. 

In a bid to defuse tensions, Kairouan's governor visited the family on Saturday evening ⁠and pledged to open an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death and establish accountability, witnesses ​said.

Tunisia President Kais Saied shut down parliament and began ruling by decree in 2021 in what he called a move to root out rampant corruption and mismanagement, but which the opposition ‌called a coup. 

Rights groups accuse Saied of using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism, something that Saied denies.

(Reporting by Tarek AmaraEditing by Rod Nickel)

