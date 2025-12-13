By ‌Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. envoy ‍Steve ‌Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner ⁠will meet ‌Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, a U.S. official briefed ⁠on the matter said.

Witkoff will also meet with his ​counterparts from France, Britain and ‌Germany on Sunday ⁠and Monday, the official added.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the ​meeting.

The choice to send Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a U.S. peace proposal, highlights Washington's ​growing ‍urgency to bridge ​remaining gaps with Kyiv over the plan's terms.

French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were also expected to attend, ⁠the Journal said.

On Thursday, the White House said Trump would ​only send an official to the meeting if he felt there was enough progress to be made in ‌peace talks.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Jasper Ward and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Chris Reese)