Home > Headlines > UK appoints Christian Turner as ambassador to the US
Headlines

UK appoints Christian Turner as ambassador to the US

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By ‌Sam Tabahriti

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday appointed Christian ‍Turner ‌as the UK ambassador to the United States, handing him ⁠a pivotal role in ‌navigating ties with President Donald Trump's administration at a sensitive moment for the transatlantic relationship.

The appointment of a career diplomat ⁠to the high-profile post represents a shift in strategy from Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer after his decision to send ‌in political appointee Peter ⁠Mandelson to build relations with the Trump administration backfired earlier this year.

Mandelson was fired in September over supportive ​emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, revealing a much closer than previously acknowledged relationship.

“I’m delighted that Christian Turner has been appointed ​to ‍be British Ambassador to ​the United States of America," Starmer said in a statement.

Turner, 53, had been appointed as Britain's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York and was due to take up the role at the end of 2025.

He ⁠takes on the crucial brief of managing the UK's relationship with the Trump ​administration at a time when the two countries are in open disagreement on issues like free speech and energy policy, but are also working closely ‌together in other areas like AI technology and ending the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Related Posts
Trump administration imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges
Trump administration imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges
Belarus prepares 'big deal' with US but not at Russia's expense, Lukashenko says
Belarus prepares 'big deal' with US but not at Russia's expense, Lukashenko says
Norway reaches 2026 fisheries agreement with Russia, cod quota at lowest level since 1991
Norway reaches 2026 fisheries agreement with Russia, cod quota at lowest level since 1991
Ukraine-US fund approves investment policies as it eyes first projects in 2026
Ukraine-US fund approves investment policies as it eyes first projects in 2026
VW management to continue cost cutting
VW management to continue cost cutting
Parliament of Swiss canton Fribourg votes to ban mobile phones at school
Parliament of Swiss canton Fribourg votes to ban mobile phones at school
EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
Italy economy minister denies interfering in MPS's bid for Mediobanca
Italy economy minister denies interfering in MPS's bid for Mediobanca
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
Soccer-Ex-player Ebanks-Blake wins first stage of UK lawsuit against surgeon
Soccer-Ex-player Ebanks-Blake wins first stage of UK lawsuit against surgeon
Searches under way in new corruption probe involving French Minister Dati
Searches under way in new corruption probe involving French Minister Dati
Finland's far-right party reprimands two MPs over racism scandal
Finland's far-right party reprimands two MPs over racism scandal

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine

ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine

Prosecutor finds no reason to reopen case of unsolved 1986 murder of Swedish PM Olof Palme

Prosecutor finds no reason to reopen case of unsolved 1986 murder of Swedish PM Olof Palme

New frescoes unearthed in villa near Pompeii show 'extraordinary details and colours'

New frescoes unearthed in villa near Pompeii show 'extraordinary details and colours'

Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution

Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution

EU leaders to propose Ukraine reparations loan using Russia's frozen assets under conditions - draft document

EU leaders to propose Ukraine reparations loan using Russia's frozen assets under conditions - draft document

France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

Belarus has deployed Russia's Oreshnik missile, Lukashenko says

Belarus has deployed Russia's Oreshnik missile, Lukashenko says

Russia has equipped a brigade with new Oreshnik missiles, TASS quotes top general as saying

Russia has equipped a brigade with new Oreshnik missiles, TASS quotes top general as saying

Russia orders Russian Railways to sell $2.4 billion Moscow Towers to pay debts, three sources say

Russia orders Russian Railways to sell $2.4 billion Moscow Towers to pay debts, three sources say

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

View All Headlines Posts