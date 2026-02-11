UK Supreme Court ruling on patents and AI is boost for innovation, lawyers say
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
The UK Supreme Court ruled AI can be patented, boosting innovation and clarifying patent laws. This positions the UK as an AI-friendly jurisdiction.
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An artificial neural network, a type of artificial intelligence which can engage in machine learning, can be patented, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision welcomed by lawyers as a boost for patenting AI innovations.
Emotional Perception AI applied for a patent for an artificial neural network (ANN) which can recommend media files, such as music, and which it says is able to produce another file with can evoke a similar emotional response in the user, even irrespective of genre or personal taste.
The UK Intellectual Property Office refused the application in 2022, prompting a flurry of appeals before the Supreme Court ruled in Emotional Perception AI's favour on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court ruled that a computer program can be patented if it involves the use of physical hardware - which lawyers said was a significant change to the law - and that, as an artificial neural network can only be used on hardware it could in principle be patented.
The court sent the case back to the Intellectual Property Office, to decide whether to grant a patent.
Following the court's decision, the Intellectual Property Office said the ruling had clarified the law.
Patent lawyers said the judgment would have significant implications for applications for all software patents, not just relating to AI, in the UK.
Jonathan Ball, a partner with the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright described the ruling as "a major boost for AI innovators", adding that it "could make it easier for AI companies to secure patent protection in the UK".
Alex Morgan, from Paul Hastings, said the decision was "consistent with the UK positioning itself as an AI-friendly, pro-innovation jurisdiction and could boost its attractiveness for companies developing advanced machine learning technologies".
Lara Sibley, a partner at Marks & Clerks, agreed the ruling may be helpful to applicants for AI-related patents, but cautioned that it remained to be seen how the Intellectual Property Office will interpret and apply it.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by William Maclean)
A patent is a legal right granted for an invention, allowing the patent holder to exclude others from making, using, or selling the invention for a certain period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning and problem-solving.
Machine learning is a subset of AI that involves the use of algorithms and statistical models to enable computers to improve their performance on a task through experience.
