Deutsche Boerse posts 4% profit drop in Q4, forecasts 2026 growth
February 11, 2026
February 11, 2026
Feb 11 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse reported a 4% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday but forecast higher revenue and operating profit for 2026.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 488 million euros ($580 million) in the final quarter of 2025 from 507.4 million euros a year earlier, roughly in line with analyst expectations for a 3.6% decline.
The company said it expects net revenue, excluding treasury results, to reach around 5.7 billion euros in 2026, with EBITDA before treasury results climbing to approximately 3.1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8413 euros)
(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos. Editing by Jane Merriman)
