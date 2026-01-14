Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Wednesday she no longer had confidence in one of Britain's top police officers after his force recommended Israeli fans be barred from attending an Aston Villa soccer game last year.
The ban, imposed on security grounds, was condemned by both the British and Israeli governments, while Jewish community leaders accused the force of misrepresenting intelligence and undermining public confidence.
"We have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public confidence in West Midlands Police and policing more broadly," Mahmood told parliament.
