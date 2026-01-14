Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on Wednesday launched a bribery and fraud investigation into the former management of Home REIT, a UK-listed social housing company.
The SFO said the major operation involved raids and arrests, with suspected offending estimated at 300 million pounds ($403.50 million).
($1 = 0.7435 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Sarah Young)
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which companies are directed and controlled, ensuring accountability and transparency.
Financial crime encompasses various illegal activities that involve the manipulation of financial systems, including fraud, money laundering, and bribery.
An investigation is a systematic examination or inquiry into a matter to uncover facts, gather evidence, and determine the truth.
Financial implications refer to the potential economic consequences or effects that a particular action or event may have on an organization or individual.
Explore more articles in the Finance category