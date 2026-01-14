Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that "much broader changes" were needed in the country's system for mobilising troops for the war with Russia.
"Decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades," he wrote on X after meeting newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
"However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state."
