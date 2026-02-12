Britain's economy ekes out only 0.1% growth in Q4
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
The UK economy grew by 0.1% in Q4 2025, falling short of the 0.2% forecast. December's growth was also 0.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy barely grew in the final quarter of 2025 as activity fared worse than initially estimated during the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, official figures showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product grew by 0.1% in the October-to-December period, the same slow pace as in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said.
Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast 0.2% fourth-quarter growth compared with the previous three months.
Manufacturing was the biggest driver of the increase in output while the dominant services sector was flat. Construction output contracted by 2.1%.
In 2025 as a whole, Britain's economy grew by an annual average 1.3%, the Office for National Statistics said, compared with 0.9% in France, 0.7% in Italy and 0.4% in Germany.
Economic growth per head contracted by 0.1% for a second quarter, although rose by 1.0% for 2025 as a whole.
In December alone, the economy grew by 0.1%, the ONS said, as expected in a the Reuters poll. That left the size of the economy back at its level of June 2025.
(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by William Schomberg)
Economic growth refers to an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over time, typically measured by the rise in GDP.
The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom, responsible for issuing currency, managing monetary policy, and ensuring financial stability.
Explore more articles in the Finance category