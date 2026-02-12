RELX Anticipates Long-Term Growth Driven by AI-Integrated Products

RELX's Growth Strategy with AI

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - RELX, the British information group whose shares have been hit by concerns about advances in AI, said the new technology would drive growth for many years to come after it posted a 9% rise in 2025 operating profit.

Impact of AI on Business

The company, which provides analytics and data to bankers, lawyers and scientists, said on Thursday it was developing and launching products with embedded AI at a faster pace, while continuing to grow its top line ahead of its costs.

Financial Performance Overview

"This evolution has been a key driver of our business for well over a decade, and will remain a key driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come," the company said.

Recent Share Price Trends

Shares in RELX have halved in the last 12 months, falling from 4,135 pence a year ago to 2,013 pence, and it was recently hit by the selloff in data and analytics firms triggered by a new plug in from AI firm Anthropic's Claude.

It reported adjusted operating profit of 3.34 billion pounds on revenue 7% higher at 9.59 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)