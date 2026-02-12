UK's RELX says AI-embedded products will drive growth for 'many years'
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
RELX anticipates strong growth in 2025 following a 9% rise in operating profit, despite AI concerns affecting shares.
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - RELX, the British information group whose shares have been hit by concerns about advances in AI, said the new technology would drive growth for many years to come after it posted a 9% rise in 2025 operating profit.
The company, which provides analytics and data to bankers, lawyers and scientists, said on Thursday it was developing and launching products with embedded AI at a faster pace, while continuing to grow its top line ahead of its costs.
"This evolution has been a key driver of our business for well over a decade, and will remain a key driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come," the company said.
Shares in RELX have halved in the last 12 months, falling from 4,135 pence a year ago to 2,013 pence, and it was recently hit by the selloff in data and analytics firms triggered by a new plug in from AI firm Anthropic's Claude.
It reported adjusted operating profit of 3.34 billion pounds on revenue 7% higher at 9.59 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
Operating profit is the income a company generates from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and taxes. It is a key indicator of a company's operational efficiency.
A growth opportunity is a potential avenue for a business to expand its operations, increase revenue, or enhance its market position, often identified through market analysis and strategic planning.
