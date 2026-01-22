UK Bond Yields Climb Following Report on Burnham's Political Future

Impact of Political Developments on UK Bond Yields

By Andy Bruce

Current Bond Yield Trends

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday and sterling fell after a report in The Times that a lawmaker is stepping down, potentially paving the way for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's return to parliament.

Political Context and Implications

Burnham is regarded a possible challenger to the leadership of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose governing Labour Party is faring badly in opinion polls. Starmer faces a test in local elections in May.

The 10-year British gilt yield rose to its highest since January 6 at 4.512% at 1143 GMT, up 5 basis points on the day, before falling back to 4.475% at 1208 GMT.

Sterling weakened by about a third of a cent against the U.S. dollar after the report and gilt futures dropped by around 60 ticks. Unlike cash gilts, the futures did not significantly reverse their initial losses.

The Times said Andrew Gwynne, the member of parliament for the constituency of Gorton and Denton, was expected to make an announcement later on Thursday over his future.

He was sacked as a minister and suspended from Labour by Starmer in February 2025 over WhatsApp messages insulting constituents and other members of parliament. Gwynne has sat as an independent lawmaker since then.

Burnham told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that his vision for Britain's economy should reassure bond investors.

The mayor of Manchester in northern England since 2017 said restoring public control over key services would lower long-term costs for the state while past deregulation, privatisation, austerity and Brexit had weakened control over public finances.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg and David Milliken)