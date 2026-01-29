Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Turkey urges Greece to coordinate research in disputed Aegean waters, citing maritime disputes and potential regional tensions.
ANKARA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ankara has issued a maritime notice pushing Greece to coordinate with Ankara on all research activities in parts of the Aegean Sea that Turkey sees as its continental shelf.
Ties between the NATO allies, but historic rivals, have improved in recent years but they remain at odds over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean - an area believed to hold significant energy potential and with implications for overflights and airspace.
Turkey recently issued a Navtex - a legal advisory message to mariners - outlining objections to Greece's activities in the Aegean Sea that Ankara says violate international law and demanding it coordinate these.
In a first, Ankara issued the notice without an expiration date. The sides' previous advisories were temporary, in response to their respective activities in the region.
The move could potentially fuel tensions between the allies as they seek energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, and impact operations by vessels of companies operating in the area.
Earlier this month, Greece's foreign minister said its government had plans to extend its territorial waters further, including potentially in the Aegean Sea. In 1995, the Turkish parliament declared a "casus belli", or cause for war, if Greece unilaterally extended its waters beyond six nautical miles in the Aegean, a position Athens says violates international maritime law.
Greece says the only issue it is prepared to discuss with Turkey is the demarcation of their maritime zones, including continental shelves and exclusive economic zones.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
A Navtex is a navigational telex system that provides mariners with important navigational and safety information, including warnings about maritime activities.
International law is a set of rules and principles that govern the relations and conduct of states and international organizations in their interactions with one another.
Territorial waters are the sea areas extending up to 12 nautical miles from a country's coastline, where the state has sovereignty and jurisdiction.
Energy potential refers to the estimated capacity of a region to produce energy resources, such as oil and gas, which can be economically extracted.
