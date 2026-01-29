Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Russia's Defence Ministry claims the capture of Bila Bereza in Ukraine's Sumy region, marking a new advance in the ongoing conflict.
MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured the village of Bila Bereza, in Ukraine's Sumy region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)
