By Tarek ‌Amara

TUNIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Activists and opposition figures from across Tunisia's political spectrum ‍took to ‌the streets on Saturday in a rare show of unity against President Kais ⁠Saied, demanding an end to one-man ‌rule and the restoration of democracy.

The protest followed three weeks of demonstrations and underscored growing momentum among opposition groups and civil society against what they describe as Saied’s unprecedented crackdown on critics.

Hundreds ⁠marched through the capital carrying portraits of jailed politicians, journalists and activists, turning the protests into a ​weekly showdown between Saied and his opponents.

Rights groups say ‌Saied has eroded freedoms and turned ⁠Tunisia into an "open-air prison" since taking extraordinary powers in 2021 and ruling by decree. Saied rejects the accusations, saying he is cleansing the country of traitors and ​a corrupt elite.

The breadth of participation on Saturday from across different political currents marked a shift from previous years, when political fragmentation blunted the opposition's ability to mobilise.

"Today, all opposition is in prison. The machine of dictatorship has spared no ​one, ‍so unity in the streets ​has become a necessity, no longer a choice," protester Noura Amaira told Reuters.

Rights groups accuse Saied of using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism. Saied denies becoming a dictator or using the judiciary against opponents.

A court on Friday sentenced prominent opposition figure Abir Moussi to 12 years in prison, in what rights groups say is ⁠another step towards entrenching Saied's one-man rule.

Last month, an appeals court handed jail terms of up to 45 years to ​dozens of opposition leaders, business figures and lawyers on charges of conspiracy to overthrow Saied.

Police last week arrested opposition figures Chaima Issa, Ayachi Hammami and Nejib Chebbi in the same case, sparking a wave of criticism from ‌local and international rights groups.

Also last month, three civil rights groups said authorities had suspended their activities over alleged foreign funding.

