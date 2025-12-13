Ukraine says Russian drone attack hit civilian Turkish vessel

KYIV, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's navy accused Russia ‍of deliberately ‌attacking a civilian Turkish vessel carrying sunflower ⁠oil to Egypt ‌with a drone on Saturday, a day after Moscow hit two Ukrainian ports.

In a statement on ⁠Telegram, the navy said the vessel was called the ​Viva and had 11 Turkish ‌citizens on board. It ⁠added that nobody was hurt and the vessel was continuing its journey to Egypt.

"The ​strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defence ​systems," ‍the statement said, ​accusing Russia of breaching maritime laws.

The navy said it was in contact with the ship's captain.

On Friday, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels, according to ⁠Ukraine's navy. A large fire broke out on one of those ​ships.

The attacks come after Moscow threatened to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" after Kyiv's attacks damaged three 'shadow fleet' ‌tankers heading to Russia to export its oil.

(Reporting by Max Hunder. Editing by Mark Potter)