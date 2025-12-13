Headlines
Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an Islamic State attack on Saturday in Palmyra, Syria, where they were supporting counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said.
Three others were wounded, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category