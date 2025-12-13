Home > Headlines > Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
Headlines

Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 13, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

WASHINGTON, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - ‍Two ‌U.S. Army soldiers and ⁠a ‌civilian interpreter were killed ⁠in an Islamic State ​attack on Saturday ‌in Palmyra, ⁠Syria, where they were supporting ​counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said.

Three others were ​wounded, ‍Pentagon spokesman ​Sean Parnell said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker ⁠was killed by partner ​forces.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by ‌Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Related Posts
UK police not taking further action over Andrew bodyguard claim
UK police not taking further action over Andrew bodyguard claim
Who are the most prominent prisoners released by Belarusian president Lukashenko?
Who are the most prominent prisoners released by Belarusian president Lukashenko?
Soccer-Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win
Soccer-Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win
Maria Kalesnikava, hero of Belarus opposition, freed after more than 5 years
Maria Kalesnikava, hero of Belarus opposition, freed after more than 5 years
Israel says it kills senior Hamas commander Raed Saed in Gaza
Israel says it kills senior Hamas commander Raed Saed in Gaza
Israel issues evacuation warning for village in southern Lebanon ahead of strike
Israel issues evacuation warning for village in southern Lebanon ahead of strike
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kalesnikava freed by authorities, report says
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kalesnikava freed by authorities, report says
Spanish police bust gang that used helicopters to fly drugs from Morocco
Spanish police bust gang that used helicopters to fly drugs from Morocco
Lukashenko frees Nobel winner Bialiatski and key Belarus opposition figures in deal with US
Lukashenko frees Nobel winner Bialiatski and key Belarus opposition figures in deal with US
'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting
'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting
US and Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin before European summit
US and Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin before European summit
EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs
EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan

New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan

Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi

Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi

Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls

France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls

Rights groups condemn re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran

Rights groups condemn re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran

Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says

Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says

One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert

One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert

US envoy Witkoff will travel to Berlin to meet with Zelenskiy and European leaders

US envoy Witkoff will travel to Berlin to meet with Zelenskiy and European leaders

North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says

North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says

EU vote on Mercosur trade deal set for next week, Denmark says

EU vote on Mercosur trade deal set for next week, Denmark says

King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the new year

King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the new year

View All Headlines Posts
;