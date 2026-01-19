Trump Declares Action Needed to Address Russian Presence in Greenland

Trump's Position on Greenland and Russia

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Denmark has not been able to do anything to get the "Russian threat" away from Greenland, and said, "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

Denmark's Response to U.S. Concerns

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that "you have to get Russian threat away from Greenland." Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it," Trump wrote in a post on the social media website he owns called Truth Social.

Implications of Greenland's Strategic Importance

The White House, the Danish Presidency in the European Union, and Denmark's foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

The encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to U.S. security interests, Trump has said. Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security pact.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)