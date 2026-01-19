Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed on Monday to expand cooperation in sectors such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, chips and critical minerals, according to the Blue House.
(Reporting by Kyu-seok ShimEditing by Ed Davies)
