Thyssenkrupp books $477 million restructuring charge at steel division
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Thyssenkrupp incurs a €401 million charge for restructuring its steel division, leading to a significant net loss and affecting talks with Jindal Steel.
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday unveiled 401 million euros ($477 million) in expenses to fund far-reaching job cuts at its steel division, as the German industrial conglomerate continues talks with India's Jindal Steel over a sale of the business.
As a result of the charges, Thyssenkrupp's first-quarter net loss widened to 353 million euros. Analysts polled by LSEG had, on average, expected a net profit of 32 million euros for the period.
($1 = 0.8411 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)
