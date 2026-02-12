AB InBev Exceeds Q4 Profit Expectations, Eyes 2026 Growth Opportunities

AB InBev's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

By Emma Rumney

Q4 Profit and Revenue Growth

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev beat forecasts for fourth-quarter profits, revenues and volumes on Thursday and said it could grow profits at a faster rate than its main rivals in 2026 in a tough environment for beer.

Investment in Marketing and Market Share

The world's most valuable beer maker and its rivals have been battling with weak sales as demand for beer slips in many key markets, driven by everything from strained consumer finances to bad weather. Rival Heineken announced on Wednesday it would cut up to 6,000 jobs in the next two years.

2026 Growth Opportunities

But the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois grew fourth-quarter organic operating profit 2.3%, ahead of the 1.4% rise expected by analysts. It repeated regular annual guidance for further growth of between 4% and 8% in 2026, even as Heineken and Carlsberg forecast up to 6% growth.

AB InBev said it had invested $7.4 billion in sales and marketing, gained or maintained share in two-thirds of its markets, and was set to benefit in 2026 from a variety of major events like the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

"We exit 2025 with improved momentum and enter 2026 well positioned," CEO Michel Doukeris said.

AB InBev's 2.5% organic revenue growth in the quarter was also ahead of the 1.5% anticipated by analysts, while its volumes, which brewers have been struggling to revive amid weak demand for beer, fell less than expected with a 1.5% decline versus estimates of a 2.7% drop.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill, Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)