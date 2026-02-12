AB InBev's Q4 results beat multiple forecasts, flags boost from sport in 2026
Posted on February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
AB InBev's Q4 profits grew 2.3%, surpassing expectations. The company aims for faster growth than rivals by 2026, despite beer demand challenges.
By Emma Rumney
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev beat forecasts for fourth-quarter profits, revenues and volumes on Thursday and said it could grow profits at a faster rate than its main rivals in 2026 in a tough environment for beer.
The world's most valuable beer maker and its rivals have been battling with weak sales as demand for beer slips in many key markets, driven by everything from strained consumer finances to bad weather. Rival Heineken announced on Wednesday it would cut up to 6,000 jobs in the next two years.
But the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois grew fourth-quarter organic operating profit 2.3%, ahead of the 1.4% rise expected by analysts. It repeated regular annual guidance for further growth of between 4% and 8% in 2026, even as Heineken and Carlsberg forecast up to 6% growth.
AB InBev said it had invested $7.4 billion in sales and marketing, gained or maintained share in two-thirds of its markets, and was set to benefit in 2026 from a variety of major events like the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup.
"We exit 2025 with improved momentum and enter 2026 well positioned," CEO Michel Doukeris said.
AB InBev's 2.5% organic revenue growth in the quarter was also ahead of the 1.5% anticipated by analysts, while its volumes, which brewers have been struggling to revive amid weak demand for beer, fell less than expected with a 1.5% decline versus estimates of a 2.7% drop.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill, Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Organic operating profit refers to the profit generated from a company's core business operations, excluding any income from non-recurring items or external factors.
Profit growth is the increase in a company's earnings over a specific period, often expressed as a percentage compared to previous periods.
