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Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® 2026: Thai Oil Public Company Limited Wins Dual Honours - Business news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® 2026: Thai Oil Public Company Limited Wins Dual Honours

Published by Shaharban Thonikadavan

Posted on July 3, 2026

4 min read
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Global Banking & Finance Review® announces that Thai Oil Public Company Limited has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. The company has been recognised with the Energy Financing Deal of the Year Thailand 2026 award for its USD 600 million bond issuance, while Wanida Boonpiraks has been honoured with the Corporate Finance CFO of the Year Thailand 2026 award.

These recognitions reflect Thai Oil Public Company Limited's achievements in strategic financing and corporate financial management. The successful issuance of the USD 600 million bond highlights the company's disciplined capital management, effective financing strategy, and continued focus on supporting its long-term business objectives.

The Energy Financing Deal of the Year Thailand 2026 – Thai Oil USD 600M Bond award recognises financing transactions that demonstrate strategic execution, financial discipline, and meaningful business impact. Thai Oil Public Company Limited's USD 600 million bond issuance strengthened the company's capital structure while supporting its long-term financing strategy. The transaction reflects the company's ability to secure funding through well-planned capital market activities while responding effectively to evolving market conditions.

Wanida Boonpiraks' recognition as Corporate Finance CFO of the Year Thailand 2026 reflects her contribution to the company's financial strategy, capital management, operational efficiency, and governance. Her leadership has supported effective capital allocation, enhanced financial transparency, and disciplined financial management while contributing to the company's long-term growth objectives.

The evaluation process for the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® is based on a comprehensive assessment framework. Evaluation criteria included, but were not limited to:

a. Financial strategy and execution of complex financing initiatives

b. Innovation in financing structures and funding solutions

c. Market reception and investor confidence

d. Risk management and regulatory compliance

e. Transparency and financial reporting standards

f. Operational efficiency and cost optimisation

g. Executive leadership and long-term financial strategy

h. Sustainability and ESG integration within financial decision-making

i. Track record of consistent financial performance

j. Contribution to corporate finance excellence and industry development

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s evaluation methodology, ensuring that award recipients demonstrate high standards of performance, governance, innovation, and financial management.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Thai Oil Public Company Limited's dual recognition at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects the company's achievements in strategic financing and corporate financial management. The successful USD 600 million bond issuance demonstrates disciplined financial planning, while Wanida Boonpiraks' recognition as Corporate Finance CFO of the Year Thailand 2026 reflects her contribution to the company's financial leadership and governance. We congratulate Thai Oil Public Company Limited and Wanida Boonpiraks on these well-earned recognitions."

These awards reflect Thai Oil Public Company Limited's continued focus on strategic investment, disciplined financial management, and sustainable business development. They also highlight the importance of strong financial leadership in supporting complex financing initiatives and maintaining sound corporate governance.

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognise organisations and business leaders who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable performance across the global financial services industry. Award recipients are selected through an independent evaluation process based on qualitative and quantitative assessment criteria.

About Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Thai Oil Public Company Limited is an integrated energy company in Thailand engaged in petroleum refining, petrochemical production, and related energy businesses. The company is committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation while supporting Thailand's energy sector through responsible business practices and long-term value creation.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).

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