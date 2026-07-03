Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® : Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd Named Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® . This recognition underscores the organisation’s e…

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® . This recognition underscores the organisation’s exceptional commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its corporate culture, with a strong emphasis on employee participation and engagement.

The Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® celebrates organisations that have successfully integrated ESG strategies into their workforce, fostering a culture of sustainability, responsibility, and inclusivity. Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd has distinguished itself through a comprehensive and structured approach to engaging employees in impactful ESG initiatives that deliver measurable outcomes for both the organisation and the wider community.

The evaluation process for the Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® was rigorous and based on multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Employee Involvement and Participation Levels – Demonstrating high levels of workforce engagement in ESG-related initiatives, including volunteering, sustainability programs, and social impact activities.

b. Program Design and Integration – The extent to which ESG engagement programs are embedded within organisational strategy and aligned with corporate values.

c. Impact on Employees – Evidence of positive outcomes such as enhanced employee morale, skill development, retention, and overall workplace satisfaction.

d. Community and Social Impact – Tangible contributions to communities and measurable environmental or social benefits driven by employee-led initiatives.

e. Leadership Support and Governance – Strong endorsement and active participation from senior leadership in promoting ESG engagement.

f. Sustainability and Continuity of Programs – Long-term commitment to ESG initiatives with scalable and evolving frameworks for employee participation.

g. Recognition and Feedback Mechanisms – Positive internal and external feedback, alongside industry recognition for ESG and employee engagement practices.

These criteria are aligned with Global Banking & Finance Review®’s comprehensive evaluation framework, ensuring that award recipients represent the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories .

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd’s success in securing the Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects its ability to foster a purpose-driven workforce. The company has implemented structured initiatives that empower employees to actively contribute to sustainability goals, community development projects, and governance-driven practices, thereby strengthening both internal culture and external impact.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, stated:

“Global Banking & Finance Review® extends its congratulations to Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd on winning the Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® . The organisation has demonstrated a clear commitment to embedding ESG principles into its workforce culture, creating meaningful opportunities for employees to contribute to sustainable development. Their approach exemplifies how employee engagement can be a powerful driver of long-term ESG success.”

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® continue to recognise institutions that set benchmarks in innovation, leadership, sustainability, and customer-centric practices across the global financial services landscape. The awards are widely regarded as a trusted indicator of excellence, with winners selected through a combination of industry research, expert analysis, and performance benchmarking.

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd’s recognition as Best ESG Employee Engagement Program Sri Lanka 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® further reinforces the growing importance of ESG-focused employee engagement in today’s corporate environment. Organisations that successfully align employee values with sustainability objectives are increasingly seen as leaders in building resilient, responsible, and future-ready businesses.

By prioritising employee involvement in ESG initiatives, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd has not only strengthened its internal culture but also contributed to broader societal and environmental goals. This holistic approach positions the organisation as a leader in sustainable insurance practices within Sri Lanka and beyond.

About Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd is a leading insurance provider in Sri Lanka, offering a comprehensive range of life and general insurance solutions. With a strong focus on customer-centric services, innovation, and sustainability, the organisation has built a reputation for reliability and excellence. Through its commitment to ESG principles and employee engagement, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd continues to play a pivotal role in supporting community development, environmental stewardship, and responsible corporate governance.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).