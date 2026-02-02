Tesla's Car Sales in Italy Surge 75% Year-on-Year in January

Overview of Tesla's Sales Performance in Italy

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Italy rose 75% year-on-year in January, after posting an 18% drop over the whole of 2025, data from the Italian transport ministry showed on Monday.

Monthly Sales Volatility

The relatively low number of sales for the U.S. electric-vehicle company in Italy often produces volatile monthly changes.

Annual Sales Comparison

Tesla sold 713 cars in Italy last month, accounting for a market share of 0.5%, the ministry said.

In the full-year 2025, registrations of Tesla's new cars in the country amounted to 12,847 units, or a market share of 0.8%, down from 15,650 in 2024.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)