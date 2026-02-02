Tesla new car sales in Italy jump year-on-year in January, after 2025 drop
February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Italy rose 75% year-on-year in January, after posting an 18% drop over the whole of 2025, data from the Italian transport ministry showed on Monday.
The relatively low number of sales for the U.S. electric-vehicle company in Italy often produces volatile monthly changes.
Tesla sold 713 cars in Italy last month, accounting for a market share of 0.5%, the ministry said.
In the full-year 2025, registrations of Tesla's new cars in the country amounted to 12,847 units, or a market share of 0.8%, down from 15,650 in 2024.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)
