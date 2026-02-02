US, India agree on trade deal, lower tariffs, Trump says
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
The US and India have agreed on a trade deal to lower tariffs and increase US exports, enhancing economic ties between the two nations.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had agreed on a trade deal with India, and that India also agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy more from the United States and potentially Venezuela.
“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%,” Trump said in a social media post following a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi also committed to buy more than $500 billion dollars worth of U.S. energy, technology, agricultural and other products, Trump added.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Michelle Nichols )
A reciprocal tariff is a tax imposed on imports that is equal to the tariff imposed by the exporting country, aimed at promoting fair trade.
